Cecelia James Martin COLUMBIA - Martin, Cecelia James, age 68, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School in 1969. Cecelia was an active member of the Second Nazareth Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Irene James, son, Larry Eugene Alford Jr., and her husband, Lonnie Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen (David) Demary, her beloved grandson, Joshua Wingard, one brother, Thomas (Geraldine) James, one sister, Gail A. James; and a host of loving relatives and caring friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Second Nazareth Baptist Church located at 2336 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29204. Visitation will take place at the Second Nazareth Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1825 Sapling Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2020