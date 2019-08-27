Cecil Eugene (Gene) Kirkland BAMBERG, SC - Cecil Eugene (Gene) Kirkland 77, of Bamberg passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 very unexpectedly at one of his treasured places of business in Beaufort, SC. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at McMillan Cemetery in Colston Community. He was born in Bamberg on September 20, 1941 to the late Cecil Guy Kirkland and the late Elma "Pingsy" McMillan Kirkland Nummy. He was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Daisy Rentz Kirkland, for 55 years. Gene was owner and operator of G & G Milling in Bamberg and G & G Feed and Seed in Beaufort. He adored his wife, children and his grandchildren. He was an honest hard working man and a friend to all. He was proud to have served his country by serving in the United States Navy. He is survived by his wife Daisy Rentz Kirkland, two daughters Gina (Dwayne) Garrick, LeVerne Calvert, one son, Cecil Guy Kirkland and his special friend Angie, five grandchildren Tamyn Garrick, Celie (Cannon) Jordan, Robert Calvert, Kimberly (Ryan) Woodard, Ryan Calvert, one sister Lillian (Henry) Bamberg, one brother Don Nummy. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McMillan Cemetery in care of Pam McKinney 6617 Orange Grove Road, Bamberg, SC 29003. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) of Bamberg is in charge of arrangement.
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2019