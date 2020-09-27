1/1
Cecil Fogle
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Fogle
March 8, 1945 - September 21, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Funeral service for Mr. Cecil Fogle, 75, will be held 12:00 noon today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Burial will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Glady Fogle; three daughters, Sharon Fogle, Keisha Fogle, and Cecelia (Maurice) Hall; foster daughter, Ashley Pelzer; seven siblings; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving family.
Condolences for Mr. Fogle can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Burial
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved