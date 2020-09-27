Cecil Fogle
March 8, 1945 - September 21, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Funeral service for Mr. Cecil Fogle, 75, will be held 12:00 noon today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Burial will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Glady Fogle; three daughters, Sharon Fogle, Keisha Fogle, and Cecelia (Maurice) Hall; foster daughter, Ashley Pelzer; seven siblings; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving family.
Condolences for Mr. Fogle can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com
.