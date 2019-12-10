Cecil Laverne McClary MANNING Cecil Laverne McClary, 73, husband of Mary Campbell McClary, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at his residence. Dr. McClary was a retired school administrator in South Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Manning First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the Manning First Baptist Church, and other times at the residence, 1538 Lake Shore Drive, Manning. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The State on Dec. 10, 2019