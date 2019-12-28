Cecil R. Batson, Jr. CAYCE, SC - Cecil R. Batson, Jr., of Cayce, SC went home to Jesus on December 26, 2019 at the age of 60. Cecil was born on April 19,1959 in Raleigh, NC to Cecil and Lucille Batson. As a child , Cecil loved spending Summers at the sound of Topsail Island, NC. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and step-father, Vernon Rowell. He is survived by his two daughters, Mallory (Preston) Deaver and Heather (David) Hendrix, his sister, Gloria Martin, three brothers; Gary Rowell, Gene Rowell, Tony Rowell, his four grandchildren; Peyton, Paisley, Batson, & Caden, best friends Barry & Robin Glover. Cecil devoted his life to his two daughters and loved his grandchildren the most. His life's purpose was sharing kindness to everyone he met. Visitation will be held tomorrow at 2:00 PM and Funeral Services at 4:00 PM at City of Hope Worship Center 1403 D. Avenue West Columbia, SC 29169 burial to follow at Gaston First Baptist Church Cemetery 121 Oakey Springs Drive Gaston,SC 29053.In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to City of Hope Worship Center. Professional Services Entrusted to Palmetto Funeral Service of The Midlands,LLC of Winnsboro, SC

