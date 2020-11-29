Cecil Ray SteeleMarch 11, 1945 - November 26, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Today we celebrate the life of Cecil Ray "Pop" Steele, who died Thursday, November 26, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer.Born March 11, 1945, in Charleston, SC, to Clarence Edward Steele, Sr. and Marcella Herndon Steele. He was married to Andrea Williams in 1967 and had two sons, David Ray Steele and Jeffery Lee Steele. He was a Christian, a devoted husband and father, and an avid fisherman and golfer. He studied Civil Engineering at the University of South Carolina. In September 1966, he joined the Army National Guard and proudly served for 10 years until he was honorably discharged in August 1976. While serving in the military, he got married, had two sons, and began a 32-year career with Southern Bell/BellSouth.To know Pop was to be his friend and, judging by his vast circle of friends, that was not difficult to do. He had an easy smile that immediately put you at ease and let you know this was a man worthy of your trust and friendship. He was a man that many would refer to as their "best friend."He was a member of Lexington Baptist Church for more than 40 years, and for the last 10 years was employed with the church's Family Life Center. He was a longtime member of the Lexington Rotary Club, the Lexington Chapter of the SC Wildlife Federation, and the Country Club of Lexington.He had a wicked sense of humor and keen perception that would often lead to fits of laughter by those gathered around him at the dinner table, the campfire, or the tee box. Some might consider him a sophisticated country boy who was as comfortable sleeping in a tent on the bank of a river as he was wearing a suit and giving a presentation to a board of directors.He believed children should be taught lifelong skills such as how to fish, how to care for and use a firearm, and how to swing a golf club. He was an avid reader who enjoyed the classic writings of James Joyce, Alfred Lord Tennyson, and Edgar Allen Poe, as well as the contemporary novels of Mickey Spillane, John Grisham, and Lee Child. He also never missed the Sunday comics – Calvin & Hobbes was his favorite, probably because he related to the father of precocious little boys.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gene Austin Steele (Donna – deceased), and a sister, Sylvia May Dudley (Fred – deceased).He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea, of Lexington, SC; sons, David Steele of Lexington, SC, and Jeff Steele (Ami) of Boiling Springs, NC; grandchildren, Jeffery, Brianna, Morgan, and Hudson Grey; his brother, C. E. Steele, Jr. (Vernice) of Columbia, SC; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.He was many things during his life – a husband, father, mentor, shoulder to lean on, father-in-law, grandfather, fisherman, golfer, and soldier – but his favorite title was "Pop".Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Lexington Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lexington Wildlife Chapter, PO Box 84934, Lexington, SC 29072.Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.