Celestine Kennedy Grant
January 4, 1925 - September 14, 2020
Denmark, South Carolina - On Monday, September 14, 2020, Mrs. Celestine K. Grant of Denmark, South Carolina, passed away into eternal peace at the age of 95 in Chantilly, Virginia.
Celestine was born on January 4, 1925 in Jenkinsville, South Carolina to Frank Arthur Lee Kennedy and Essie Lawrence (Martin) Kennedy. She attended Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia, South Carolina and, upon completion, went on to earn a B.A. from Benedict College in 1946. On January 11, 1946, Celestine married Roland Boyd Grant. Celestine and Roland eventually settled in Denmark, South Carolina and together they raised four children: Sybil, Roland Jr., Audrey, and Marjorie.
Celestine began her illustrious teaching career in the Fairfield County School District and later worked at Voorhees Jr. College before moving to the Bamberg County School District where she retired after 35 years of service. Celestine attended St. Philip's Episcopal Chapel, and, during her time there, served as the church Secretary, Treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and as a member of the Episcopal Women's Church Council. Active in her community, Celestinewas also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the National Education Association.
Celestine had an immense joy for life and appreciation for the opportunities that each new day held. She could often be found dancing to her favorite tunes, fishing, baking, traveling globally, visiting family and friends, and crocheting. She also loved to spend time tending to her garden and creating a landscape that everyone loved to see when they drove by her home.
Celestine is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Essie Kennedy; husband, Roland B.Grant, Sr.; son, Roland B.Grant, Jr.; brothers, Harold Lee, Arthur Quinten, and Martin Burns Kennedy; sister, Alzenia Essie Kennedy; and grandson, Zachary Levi Patton. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Audrey K. Bryant, Augusta, GA, and children Sybil (late -Shem) Shakir, St. Paul, MN; Dr. Audrey L. (Michael) Grant Lampkin, Chantilly, VA; and Marjorie (Barren) Lewis, Bluffton, SC.
Additionally, she is survived by her seven grandchildren: Cabral Shakir, St. Paul, MN, Ayana (Jibrail) Shakir, St. Paul, MN; Ayoka Shakir, Decatur, GA; Niambi Shakir, St. Paul, MN, Celestine (Reginald) Hankerson, Loganville, GA, Aziza Patton, Stone Mountain, GA, and Rina Patton, Fremont, CA; and four great-grandchildren: Nasheed Amir-Jefferson, St. Paul, MN, Hadiyah Amir-Jefferson, St. Paul, MN; Surayyah Amir-Jefferson, St. Paul, MN; and Brielle Patton, Stone Mountain, GA. She is also survived by her five nieces: DeAnna (Edwin) Bryant McGhee, Smyrna, GA., Marchelle Kennedy Brown, Charleston, SC, Bernadine (Carlos) Ford, Charlotte, NC, Dr. Muriel Kennedy, Washington, DC, and Harriett (Alphonso) McDaniel, Charleston, SC, as well as numerous grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celestine was a caring wife, principled mother, giving grandmother and great-grandmother, loyal sister, trusted friend, passionate educator, and devout
servant of the Lord. She will be deeply missed but is entrusted into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-6.00 p.m. on the 25th of September 2020 at Wright's Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26th, 2p.m. at Bamberg County Memory Gardens with Father Joseph L. Greene officiating. All COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.
Flowers can be sent to Wright's Funeral Home at 1164 Hagood Ave. Denmark, South Carolina 29042. Gifts in memory of Celestine Grant can be made to the American Cancer Society
, the Alzheimer's Association
, or the charity of your choice
.