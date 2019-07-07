Celie Trout (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
Celie M. Trout LUGOFF Graveside service for Celie Marjorie Trout, 73, will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to KershawHealth Hospice. Mrs. Trout, wife of the late Charles Robert Trout, II, passed away at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Huntley McCaa and Virginia Caroline Ward McCaa. She was of the Presbyterian faith and was devoted to her family. Surviving are her daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Nelson (Cory) of Lugoff; brothers, Clint McCaa (Jeanette), Mel McCaa, and Huntley McCaa (Malaine); grandchildren, Ashley Marie Smith (Scott) and Robert Cory Nelson; and great grandchild, Charlie Grace Smith. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Robert "Robbie" Trout, III. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on July 7, 2019
