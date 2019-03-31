Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Chad Daniel Lindsey COLUMBIA - Chad Daniel Lindsey, 37, of Columbia, SC, and of the world of music, ended his life on March 22, 2019, at his and his parents' home. He was born in Columbia, SC, on July 25, 1981. Chad became ill with bipolar disorder at age 19, at the end of his sophomore year at Clemson University. The time continuum changed that year. There was the time before the illness and the time after onset. The brain disorder did not define him. He was still Chad! But it was something he had to live with. He was a terrific patienthe did everything right. The illness still got him. Music, friends, family, humor, and spirituality helped him cope and, at times, thrive. Early on, he excelled in school, particularly math, in which he achieved an almost perfect SAT score. Educated in magnet schools in Richland District Two, he graduated from Richland Northeast High School in 1999. He attended Clemson on a partial scholarship for engineering, and later changed to international studies and foreign languages (French and German). As a youth, he was extremely active in sports and the arts. He learned to swim before he could walk. He played on soccer, baseball, and basketball teams, and also competed individually in swimming and tennis. In the arts, he did dance, painting, and music. He won first place at the South Carolina State Fair in sixth grade for his flower arrangement painting. He danced in numerous productions, often with his sister. He played piano, violin (with the District Two Orchestra at Carnegie Hall), and later guitar. He had numerous teachers and mentors in music, especially guitar. Patient and generous almost to a fault, he engaged all people and often helped those who were strugglinggiving of himself and his possessions. He practiced a faith that few of us attain. Chad was happiest on a stage with a captive or free-range audience. He possessed an incredible stage presence and composed many songs. He had the gift of improvising lyrics mid-performance, tailoring words based on who was in the audience. He was a poet as well. For the past six years, Chad had been employed by the Columbia Area Mental Health Center, Lower Richland campus, as a Peer Support Specialist and Administrative Assistant. He also volunteered with NAMI SC (National Alliance on Mental Illness South Carolina) as a Support Group Facilitator for NAMI Connection, as a presenter for CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Training for Law Enforcement and First Responders, as a presenter for NAMI Provider Education, and In Our Own Voice. In addition to his parents William Newton Lindsey, Jr., and Peggy Glass Lindsey of Columbia, Chad is survived by his sister, Brigette Lindsey Gleason, MD, MPH, (Derek) of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Africa; aunt, Teri Lindsey Woodford (Jack) of Yorktown, VA; paternal grandmother, Ruth Turner Lindsey of Yorktown, VA (formerly of Locust Grove, GA); cousin, Michele Sanderlin of Amsterdam, Holland; great aunt, Lorene Lindsey of Locust Grove, GA; boisterous and affectionate goldendoodle, Rita; and his Martin guitar. Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Newton Lindsey, Sr. as well as his maternal grandparents, Samuel Douglas Glass and Ernestine Culbreth Glass. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC, with the Reverend Joel Jones officiating. A reception will follow in the church gymnasium. Mental illnesses are tough and pervasive. One in five people will experience a mental illness in their lifetime, and one in seventeen will experience a serious mental illness. Every day in the United States, 123 people end their lives. Friends and family have generously given food, flowers, and support. Every gesture is appreciated, including donations to support NAMI SC. NAMI SC ,PO Box 1267, Columbia, SC 29202, 803 -733 - 9592. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Chad Daniel Lindsey COLUMBIA - Chad Daniel Lindsey, 37, of Columbia, SC, and of the world of music, ended his life on March 22, 2019, at his and his parents' home. He was born in Columbia, SC, on July 25, 1981. Chad became ill with bipolar disorder at age 19, at the end of his sophomore year at Clemson University. The time continuum changed that year. There was the time before the illness and the time after onset. The brain disorder did not define him. He was still Chad! But it was something he had to live with. He was a terrific patienthe did everything right. The illness still got him. Music, friends, family, humor, and spirituality helped him cope and, at times, thrive. Early on, he excelled in school, particularly math, in which he achieved an almost perfect SAT score. Educated in magnet schools in Richland District Two, he graduated from Richland Northeast High School in 1999. He attended Clemson on a partial scholarship for engineering, and later changed to international studies and foreign languages (French and German). As a youth, he was extremely active in sports and the arts. He learned to swim before he could walk. He played on soccer, baseball, and basketball teams, and also competed individually in swimming and tennis. In the arts, he did dance, painting, and music. He won first place at the South Carolina State Fair in sixth grade for his flower arrangement painting. He danced in numerous productions, often with his sister. He played piano, violin (with the District Two Orchestra at Carnegie Hall), and later guitar. He had numerous teachers and mentors in music, especially guitar. Patient and generous almost to a fault, he engaged all people and often helped those who were strugglinggiving of himself and his possessions. He practiced a faith that few of us attain. Chad was happiest on a stage with a captive or free-range audience. He possessed an incredible stage presence and composed many songs. He had the gift of improvising lyrics mid-performance, tailoring words based on who was in the audience. He was a poet as well. For the past six years, Chad had been employed by the Columbia Area Mental Health Center, Lower Richland campus, as a Peer Support Specialist and Administrative Assistant. He also volunteered with NAMI SC (National Alliance on Mental Illness South Carolina) as a Support Group Facilitator for NAMI Connection, as a presenter for CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Training for Law Enforcement and First Responders, as a presenter for NAMI Provider Education, and In Our Own Voice. In addition to his parents William Newton Lindsey, Jr., and Peggy Glass Lindsey of Columbia, Chad is survived by his sister, Brigette Lindsey Gleason, MD, MPH, (Derek) of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Africa; aunt, Teri Lindsey Woodford (Jack) of Yorktown, VA; paternal grandmother, Ruth Turner Lindsey of Yorktown, VA (formerly of Locust Grove, GA); cousin, Michele Sanderlin of Amsterdam, Holland; great aunt, Lorene Lindsey of Locust Grove, GA; boisterous and affectionate goldendoodle, Rita; and his Martin guitar. Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Newton Lindsey, Sr. as well as his maternal grandparents, Samuel Douglas Glass and Ernestine Culbreth Glass. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m., at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC, with the Reverend Joel Jones officiating. A reception will follow in the church gymnasium. Mental illnesses are tough and pervasive. One in five people will experience a mental illness in their lifetime, and one in seventeen will experience a serious mental illness. Every day in the United States, 123 people end their lives. Friends and family have generously given food, flowers, and support. Every gesture is appreciated, including donations to support NAMI SC. NAMI SC ,PO Box 1267, Columbia, SC 29202, 803 -733 - 9592. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close