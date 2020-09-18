1/1
Chad Michael Lefler
1989 - 2020
Chad Michael Lefler LEXINGTON Chad Michael Lefler, 31, was born March 13, 1989 in Augusta, GA and passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the son of Jack and Felicia Schilling Lefler. Chad was a fun, loving guy and never met a stranger. He worked in the construction field. He is survived by a daughter, Aria Anne Lefler; sister, Chloe Elora Lefler; grandparents, Cliff and Leona Schilling; aunts, Linda Stevens (David), Suzanne Brooks (Randy); uncles, Lee M. Lefler (Sara) and Vincent C. Lefler (Melissa) and cousins, Ericka, Kellie, Ben, Lacy, Bryan, Cade, Cameron, and Kai. Chad was predeceased by his brother, Brandon Scott Lefler. A private service will be held for the family with Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel assisting. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
