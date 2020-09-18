Chad Michael Lefler LEXINGTON Chad Michael Lefler, 31, was born March 13, 1989 in Augusta, GA and passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the son of Jack and Felicia Schilling Lefler. Chad was a fun, loving guy and never met a stranger. He worked in the construction field. He is survived by a daughter, Aria Anne Lefler; sister, Chloe Elora Lefler; grandparents, Cliff and Leona Schilling; aunts, Linda Stevens (David), Suzanne Brooks (Randy); uncles, Lee M. Lefler (Sara) and Vincent C. Lefler (Melissa) and cousins, Ericka, Kellie, Ben, Lacy, Bryan, Cade, Cameron, and Kai. Chad was predeceased by his brother, Brandon Scott Lefler. A private service will be held for the family with Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel assisting. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net