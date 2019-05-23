Chadwick Dakota Hall GASTON Funeral services for Chadwick "Dakota" Hall, 23, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a mental illness center of one's choice. Dakota was born November 27, 1995 in West Columbia, SC, and passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a son of Robin Weaver and Chadwick Franklin Hall. He is survived by his parents, Chad and Robin Hall of Gaston; sisters, Tiffany Weaver of Gaston and Brittany Hall of Pelion; brother, Krisstopher Hall of Columbia; maternal grandmother, Sybil Weaver (Bobby Taylor) of Gaston; paternal grandmother, Cindy Martin (Tommy) of Gaston, along with numerous uncles and aunts and many friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Miranda Ritch. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 23, 2019