Chanda Enell LEXINGTON On Monday, April 13, 2020, Chanda Enell, loving wife, mother of two children, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 50. Chanda was born on January 24, 1970 in Burbank, CA to Diane and Douglas Hahn. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of South Carolina in Columbia in 1995. On May 25, 1988, she married Brian Enell. They raised two daughters, Victoria and Katie. Chanda's passion was teaching, which she did for 19 years in Lexington, SC. Always striving to do her best in that field, she was able to teach hundreds of third graders in hopes to make them a better student, young adult and an adult. She was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Chanda is survived by her husband, Brian; her two children, Victoria and Katie; her two grandchildren, Ava and Olivia, several cousins, a niece and a nephew. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Woodridge Memorial Park. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2020