Chandrella LaVonda Johnson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Chandrella LaVonda Johnson will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: her father, Marvin Watkins; her sisters, Christy Johnson and Channel Johnson; brother, William Kee, III; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019
