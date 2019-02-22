Chandrella LaVonda Johnson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Chandrella LaVonda Johnson will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: her father, Marvin Watkins; her sisters, Christy Johnson and Channel Johnson; brother, William Kee, III; other loving relatives and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chanderella Johnson.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019