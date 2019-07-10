Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chaplain Charles T. (COL) Clanton. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles T. Clanton SUMTER - Chaplain (COL) Charles T. Clanton, U.S. Army (Retired), 83, husband of Betty Ann Green Clanton, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Born September 3, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Thomas David Clanton and the late Almedia Woodward Clanton. Through marriage to his wife Betty Ann, he was also the son-in-law of the late LeRoy and Elizabeth Ann Green of Shiloh. Rev. Clanton was a graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Seminary. He was a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 26 years. He served 2 tours in Vietnam for which he was awardedamong others--the Silver Star, Bronze Star (5 awards), Purple Heart, and the Air Medal (4 awards). He was Commandant of the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School and retired as the Forces Command (FORSCOM) Chaplain where he assigned all religious support for Operation Desert Storm. Following his retirement, he served 7 years as the Chaplain for The Citadel then returned to Sumter where he was Interim Pastor to Crosswell Baptist Church and First Baptist Church (twice) before serving as Pastor to Senior Adults at First Baptist. Rev. Clanton was a member of American Legion Post 15 and was Post Chaplain and Past Post Commander. Survivors include his wife of 61 years; three children, LTC John Charles Clanton (U.S. Army, Retired) of Atlanta, Dean Timothy Clanton (Traci) of Cumming, Georgia, and Elizabeth Ann Niedzwiecki (Abe) of Athens, Alabama; four grandchildren, Rachel Bloemer (Keith), Nick Niedzwiecki (Jordan), Sarah Niedzwiecki, and Isaac Niedzwiecki; two great grandchildren, Joseph and Caroline; and a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Nick Niedzwiecki and Isaac Niedzwiecki; and Eddie Harrison, Wallie Jones, John James, and Don Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Department of First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 E. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

