Charleen Sams DeLay Wigington Frye COLUMBIA - A Lady from Columbia, South Carolina, Charleen Sams DeLay Wigington Frye passed away on December 15, 2019. Her indiscriminate kindness, unspoken toughness, and fiery spirit will permeate for generations. Charleen was pre-deceased by her parents, Burton Charlie "B.C." DeLay, Sr. and Toots Guthrie DeLay; her siblings, Maureen DeLay, Coreen DeLay, Burton Charlie DeLay, Jr., and Baby DeLay; her husband and the father of her children, Robert Edward Wigington, Sr.; her husband, Murray Frye; and her beloved granddaughter, Vickie Lynn Millwood. Carrying on Charleen's legacy are her brother, Buster DeLay (Diane); nieces and nephews; her children, Robert Edward "Eddie" Wigington, Jr., Darlene Brown (Jerry), Dewey Sams Wigington (Michelle); her grandchildren, Thomas Carl Strickland, Lindsay Leigh Brown, Chris Rice Brown, Jakob Bowling, Tabitha Martin (Justin), Ross Allen Wigington (Jessa), Cody Sams Wigington (Mallory); and Charleen's three great granddaughters. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Homes, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC 29209. The family will host a viewing at 1pm with a memorial service beginning at 2pm.
Published in The State on Dec. 19, 2019