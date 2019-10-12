Charlene C. Almond LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Charlene C. Almond, 64, of Lexington, SC will be conducted at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1800 Nazareth Rd, Lexington SC 29073 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 with Pastor Michael Watson officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary and the memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm. Mrs. Almond was born in Hampton, SC to the late Jake Chesser and Vera "Boots" Chesser Crosby and passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Charleston SC. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and was the former office manager and book keeper at the Jamil Shrine Center in Columbia SC. Surviving are her children, Tavia Almond Sessoms (Gene) and Alex Almond; grandchildren, Jachob Almond, Preston and Caroline Sessoms; brother, Allen Chesser (Cheryl); and countless in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Charles "Danny" Almond, and half-brother, James "Jimmy" Arnold Chesser. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1800 Nazareth Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29073; The Medical University of SC Neurosciences Department, 171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425; or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. More information regarding Mrs. Almond can be found on the Charleston Cremation Center's website at CharlestonCremationCenter.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019