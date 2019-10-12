Charlene C. Almond

Guest Book
  • "I am so very sorry to hear about Charlene. She was a lovely..."
    - Susannah Simpson
  • "She was the best Aunt she will be Missed by many!!!!!!!!..."
    - Angela Corbett
  • "Aunt Charlene was the best woman besides her mother of..."
    - Teresa Chesser
  • "She was a wonderful sister-in-law. Was a giving and..."
    - Dana Alderman
Service Information
Charleston Cremation Center - Charleston
2054 Wambaw Creek Rd. Suite A
Charleston, SC
29492
(843)-284-7777
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charlene C. Almond LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Charlene C. Almond, 64, of Lexington, SC will be conducted at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1800 Nazareth Rd, Lexington SC 29073 on Sunday, October 13, 2019 with Pastor Michael Watson officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary and the memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm. Mrs. Almond was born in Hampton, SC to the late Jake Chesser and Vera "Boots" Chesser Crosby and passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Charleston SC. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church and was the former office manager and book keeper at the Jamil Shrine Center in Columbia SC. Surviving are her children, Tavia Almond Sessoms (Gene) and Alex Almond; grandchildren, Jachob Almond, Preston and Caroline Sessoms; brother, Allen Chesser (Cheryl); and countless in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Charles "Danny" Almond, and half-brother, James "Jimmy" Arnold Chesser. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1800 Nazareth Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29073; The Medical University of SC Neurosciences Department, 171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425; or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. More information regarding Mrs. Almond can be found on the Charleston Cremation Center's website at CharlestonCremationCenter.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.