Charles Alexander Leath, Jr. LEXINGTON - Charles Alexander Leath, Jr., 74, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church and burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service at the church. Charlie was born December 31, 1944 in Worcester, MA to the late Charles A. and Eleanor Donnelly Leath. A Citadel graduate of the Class of 1966 and a recipient of a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Carolina. He was a civil engineer who spent the majority of his career on infrastructure projects including numerous roads, dams, interstates, and bridges. Among his favorite was the updating of the Gervais Street Bridge. In 1969 Charlie deployed to South Vietnam where he served with distinction and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal as well as the Combat Infantryman Badge. He served his country proudly in the US Army and the SC Army National Guard for over 20 years. In addition to his parents, his brother, John Donnelly Leath, predeceases him. Survivors include his wife of nearly fifty years, Glenn D. Leath; a son, Charles A. "Trey" Leath, III (Amy); a daughter, Martha Leath Bridges (Todd); five grandchildren, Charles "Alex" Leath, IV, Amelia Elizabeth Leath, Brandon Taylor Bridges, Connor Glen Bridges, Aidan Thomas Bridges; two brothers, Joseph Michael Leath (Ann), William Walden Leath (Ann); sister, Nancy Leath Chastain (Bill); nephews, Joseph Morgan Leath (Deanna), Bryan Donnelly Leath (Ashley) and a niece Megan Leath. Charlie loved God, his family, the South Carolina Coast, the United States of America, The Citadel, and in a former life sailing and boating on Lake Murray. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Citadel Brigadier Foundation, Leath Family Baseball Memorial Scholarship 171 Moultrie St. Charleston, SC 29409, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 170 St. Andrews Rd. Columbia, SC 29210; or to the . Memories may be shared at

