Charles Asbury Jennings COLUMBIA - Charles Asbury Jennings, 88, of Columbia, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Camden, SC, July 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Belton Everod and Minnie Boyce Jennings. Mr. Jennings was a US Army veteran that proudly served his country. He earned his bachelor's degree in Pharmacology from the University of South Carolina and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years with Campbell's Drug Store. Mr. Jennings was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Columbia where he served as a Deacon, Elder and Elder Emeritus and was a member of the Men's Bible Class. He shared 60 years of marriage to the late Sue Graves Jennings. Mr. Jennings is survived by his daughters, Mamie Jennings Mabery (Robert), Susan Earle Jennings, and Melissa Jennings Cauthen (Dwight); grandchildren, Richard Jennings Bell, Patrick Whittemore Bell, Dwight Moseley Cauthen, Jr., and Charles Barton Cauthen; as well as one sister, Peggy Arehart; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Sue, he was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. The graveside service for Mr. Jennings will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday, November 2nd, at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC with Reverend David H. Lauten officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC 29223. Memorials may be made to JDRF Palmetto Chapter, 1122 Lady Street, Suite 640, Columbia, SC 29201.emories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 31, 2019