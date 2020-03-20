Charles B. Salley Sr.

Service Information
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2231
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
North, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
North, SC
View Map
Obituary
Charles B. Salley, Sr. SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mr. Charles B. Salley, Sr., 78, of Swansea will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North with Pastor Monroe Danley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in New Life VIM Cemetery in Swansea. Mr. Salley will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. Mr. Salley passed Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greenwood, SC. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020
