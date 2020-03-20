Charles B. Salley, Sr. SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mr. Charles B. Salley, Sr., 78, of Swansea will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North with Pastor Monroe Danley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in New Life VIM Cemetery in Swansea. Mr. Salley will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. Mr. Salley passed Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greenwood, SC. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020