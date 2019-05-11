Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles B. "Chuck" Winkleman. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" B. Winkleman BLYTHEWOOD Charles (Chuck) B. Winkleman, was born July 8, 1950, in Harrisburg, IL. Chuck went home to be with his Savior and Lord on May 8, 2019, after a long battle with chronic pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. At the age of seven, Chuck's family moved to Orlando, FL where he grew up. Chuck's father being a heavy equipment mechanic, instilled a love for all things mechanical, especially race cars. From elementary school through his early teen years, Chuck raced go karts with his father. After graduating high school and attending vocational school, he went on to become a heavy equipment mechanic and worked on the monorail and other heavy equipment at Walt Disney World. His love of racing continued, and while in his twenties, Chuck built and raced stock cars. Several years later, he, along with his younger brother Glenn started a shop where they fabricated race cars and custom trailers. Due to health reasons, after approximately five years, Chuck closed the shop. In 1995, life took Chuck in a new direction when he married Heather Barton and they eventually settled in Columbia, SC. Upon moving to Columbia, while shopping for a Christmas tree in the country, Chuck noticed a local racer's shop and his love of racing prompted him to stop and introduce himself. That chance meeting led to Chuck becoming the crew chief for Godwin Racing, and in 2004 they won a local track Championship. More importantly, that introduction led the Godwin family to inviting Chuck and Heather to Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Chuck and Heather became members and as Chuck became more involved in the church his spiritual life and relationship with the Lord deepened and flourished. He lovingly served his church family as Deacon; and audio/visual technician. Chuck deeply loved his church family and was devoted to serving the church and bringing others to Christ, taking others under his wing in their spiritual walk and service to the Lord. He was predeceased by his parents, Bertis E. Winkleman and Freda M. Supplee; and his brother, Larry Winkleman. Chuck is survived by his devoted wife of almost 24 years, Heather Barton; and his son, Gregg, whom he proudly referred to as his #1 son; siblings Debbie (Tony) Murat, Glenn Winkleman and George Winkleman; stepdad, Alan Supplee; and many nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank their Cedar Creek Baptist Church family for their many prayers, love, encouragement and support; the many doctors, nurses and nurse techs at MUSC, and Continue Care at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital that lovingly cared for him over the last several months. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1920 Cedar Creek Road, Blythewood, SC 29016 on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1920 Cedar Creek Road, Blythewood, SC 29016 or MUSC, Pancreatic Cancer Research,

