Charles Alex Brazell
July 21, 1945 - October 21, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Charles Alex Brazell, age 75, died at his home in Columbia on October 21, 2020 of lung cancer with care provided by Heart of Hospice. Charles was born July 21, 1945 in Hopkins, SC, a son of the late Claudious John and Mary Ruth Browder Brazell.
Charles graduated from Lower Richland High School. An avid Clemson Tiger fan. He served in The South Carolina Army National Guard for 6 years and served 2 years in The United States Army Reserve. After a 49 year career with Gateway Plumbing Supply Company, Inc. in Columbia he retired February 9, 2016, known by all as Charlie.
He was predeceased by brothers James E. Brazell, Ronnie M. Brazell and John C Brazell. Survived by one brother Donald R. Brazell.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Banks Brazell; two sons, Christopher Alex Brazell (Michelle) of Ireland, Charles Jason Brazell (Denise) of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren, Kandice M. Smith (Dan) of Matthews, NC, Frank R. Brazell (Jessica) of Fayetteville, NC, and Olivia I. Brazell of Gaston, SC; three bonus grandchildren, Courtney and Matthew of Lexington, Jack of Ireland; and three great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00pm also at the funeral home followed by a private graveside service due to social distancing restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
.