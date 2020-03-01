Charles Connor Crook Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Anne, We have missed the presence of the Smoak and Crook..."
    - Joe & Judy Sikes
  • "Anne so sorry to hear about Charles. Our prayers are with..."
    - Freddie and Angie Ott
  • "Anne, sympathy to you and family in your loss. Charles was..."
    - Gene and Jean Miller
  • "Charles was one of the finest man and the finest person..."
    - Jack Minor
  • "Ann, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your..."
    - Harris Murray
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
Goat Island
Obituary
Charles Connor Crook, Jr. GOAT ISLAND - Charles Connor Crook, Jr. of Goat Island, SC passed away on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Anne Smoak Crook of Goat Island, SC; his daughter Courtney Alean Crook Shytle (Eric) of Columbia, SC and grandchildren Philip and Lily; his son Charles Connor Crook, III (Meg) of Charlottesville, VA and grandchildren Wilson and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Connor Charles Crook, Sr., his mother Jenelle Bozard Crook, and his sister Carole Crook Prickett, all of St. Matthews, SC. Information regarding services can be found at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2020
