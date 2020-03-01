Charles Connor Crook, Jr. GOAT ISLAND - Charles Connor Crook, Jr. of Goat Island, SC passed away on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda Anne Smoak Crook of Goat Island, SC; his daughter Courtney Alean Crook Shytle (Eric) of Columbia, SC and grandchildren Philip and Lily; his son Charles Connor Crook, III (Meg) of Charlottesville, VA and grandchildren Wilson and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Connor Charles Crook, Sr., his mother Jenelle Bozard Crook, and his sister Carole Crook Prickett, all of St. Matthews, SC. Information regarding services can be found at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2020