Charles Rion Crawford, Jr. COLUMBIA - Charles Rion Crawford, Jr., 85, of Columbia, died Sunday March 31, 2019 at Mt Pleasant Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Facility. He was born in Concord, NC on September 25, 1933 to the late Charles Rion Crawford Sr. and Alice Faircloth Crawford. He is a graduate of Clemson University, class of 1955, with a degree in Architecture. He then served in the U.S. Army, including being stationed in Heidelberg Germany. After working for various Architecture firms in Columbia, he retired from the State Engineers Office. He was a lifelong member of Shandon Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Saralyn Randall Crawford; daughter, Kathy Crawford Mercer of Mt Pleasant; son, Michael Carey Crawford of Jacksonville, FL; grandson, William Eaddy Mercer, III of Mt Pleasant; and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Mercer of Baton Rouge, LA. The family will receive visitors for a visitation at Thompsons Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia SC, on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's foundation at or Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, www.prescommunities.org. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Crawford.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2019