To the family of Charlie Walters

I am so sorry for ur loss. Charlie was a wonderful human being an a pleasure to be around. He was always thinking about others and his Philantropy and concern for those less fortunate will not be soon forgotten . His wife Pam was an excellent care taker and Charlie was fortunate to have her as his wife of many years. I pray that God will give the family the strength to get through this difficult time of their lives .

With deepest sympathy, Bill and Christine Bonner

William Bonner

Friend