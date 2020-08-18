1/1
Charles Daniel Walters
Charles Daniel Walters GREENVILLE - Charles Daniel Walters, 81, husband of Pam Walters, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Matthews, NC on April 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Daniel Poe and Gladys Walters Rogers. He had a very tender heart that gave so much to his family, friends and others over the years that it finally wore out. Mr. Walters graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC in 1957. In 1959, he began his lifelong career in the finance industry. This took him and his family to live in Mississippi, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, and Texas, where he and his wife, Pam, began their own business, Pioneer Loans of Texas. He later sold the company to World Acceptance Corporation, headquartered in Greenville, SC. Ultimately, he became President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Charlie successfully led a management buy out from First Union Corporation in 1989 and was successful in taking the company public in 1991, which was one of the biggest challenges of his career. Upon retirement, he was named Chairman Emeritus. He was past-President of Texas Finance Institute, Georgia Industrial Loan Association, Director of Independent Consumer Finance of South Carolina. He served in various capacities on its Governmental Affairs Committee as a legislative liaison. Charles was past-President of American Financial Services in Washington, D.C. His service extended to the Consumer Credit Advisory Council for the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs. Survivors include his wife, Pam Walters, to whom he was married for almost 60 years; daughters, Windi Singleton (Dennis) of Simpsonville, SC and Wanda Maestas (Nick) of Jacksonville, Texas; son, Dan Walters (Fran) of Simpsonville, SC, all of whom were by his side the last two weeks of his life; the blessing of eight grandchildren includes, Cassadie Singleton, Charlie Singleton, Brad Singleton, Bill Hunt, Ben Hunt, Austin Walters, Hallie Walters, and Christy Walters; one special great-granddaughter, Harper Hunt; brothers, Jim Walters (Peggy) of Gainesville, GA and Roger "Buck" Walters (Jackie) of Cashiers, NC; sister-in-law, Carolyn Walters Clinard of Little River, SC; nieces and nephew who were much loved also. In addition to his parents, Mr. Walters was preceded in death by his younger brother, Joe. Charlie generously supported the Meyer Center, MUSC School of Medicine in Greenville, SC, The Peace Center, The Children's Museum, and International Ballet. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner. Golf, hunting and dancing were his favorite hobbies. The Walters are members of John Knox Presbyterian Church and the Poinsett Club. In 2006, he was included in the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greenville. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Gerald Vaz, Dr. Suzanne Fanning, the staff of Open Arms Hospice and the McCall Hospice House, a special caregiver, Tameka Gambrell, along with Carletta Glenn and Anita Smith. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family requests those attending to please wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing. "In grief and glory, He is still great in His faithfulness". Memorials may be made to the Meyer Center for Special Needs Children, 1132 Rutherford Rd., Greenville, SC 29609. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown

Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Pam
My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Nicky McCarter
Nicky McCarter
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God pour out His Love and Grace today and the days ahead over the Walters Family .. Mr. Dan Walters, I am so so sorry to hear the loss of your Dad
Stacy Milam
Friend
August 18, 2020
MR. WALTERS WAS A STRAIGHT SHOOTER & LOVING MAN TO HIS FAMILY, HE WILL BE MISSED , RIP,HEAVEN HAS A NEW HEAD ANGEL
DONAH/GILLIS
August 18, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
DONAH VEREEN
August 18, 2020
To Pam, Buck, and the rest of the Walters family - my prayers are with, and for you, in your hour of bereavement. Charlie was a big man with heart and integrity to match. I am a better banker and a better person for having crossed paths with him.

E. Fred Moore
Mauldin, SC
E. Fred Moore
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Dan, May God wrap you and your family in love, peace and understanding in this time of sorrow. I am a member of TILA with Dan.
Dawn Robbins
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
To the family of Charlie Walters
I am so sorry for ur loss. Charlie was a wonderful human being an a pleasure to be around. He was always thinking about others and his Philantropy and concern for those less fortunate will not be soon forgotten . His wife Pam was an excellent care taker and Charlie was fortunate to have her as his wife of many years. I pray that God will give the family the strength to get through this difficult time of their lives .
With deepest sympathy, Bill and Christine Bonner
William Bonner
Friend
August 17, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Rosenauer
August 17, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marcos Rivera
August 17, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 17, 2020
Amazing memories... I will never forget the dinner you and your family had at your house on the beach that you invited some World Finance workers to. Thank you for not just being a boss, but being an example of what a leader looks like. You will be missed, greatly.

Linda Cokley-Pompey: Branch 353, Lake City, SC
LINDA COKLEY
Coworker
August 17, 2020
It was an honor to have known Charles through the TFI and TCFA. He will be greatly missed. Love and prayers to all his family from Texas
Bill Lemens
Friend
August 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry for your loss.. My deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of Mr.Charles rest in God's Peace.
Prayers from Lilian Martinez, Branch 453 Cleveland, Texas.
Lilian Martinez
Coworker
August 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I would like to offer your family my deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of Mr. Charles rest in God's peace.
Prayers from Lilian Martinez Branch 453, Cleveland Texas.
Lilian Martinez
Coworker
August 17, 2020
God Bless you and your family and my peace be with you!
Teresa Willis
Coworker
August 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eric Hayes
Acquaintance
August 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Your family will be in our prayers.
Prayers and Support from World Finance Branch 1530 Foley Alabama
Beverly Calloway
August 17, 2020
Our most sincere condolences to the family of Charles Walters.
Monique Jackson
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 17, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patti Norsworthy
August 17, 2020
I Love the man!
He made a huge impact on me early in my career
and was 1 of only a couple of people I have ever know
that when he walked into a room it would light up.
I will always remember him and those who work with me will also
because I still talk about him all the time.
Rest in peace my friend.
your singing cowboy
Chris Burks
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
