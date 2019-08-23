Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Davis McLendon. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wise Drive Baptist Church 2751 South Wise Drive Sumter , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Wise Drive Baptist Church 2751 South Wise Drive Sumter , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Davis McLendon SUMTER, SC - Charles Davis McLendon (affectionately known as Charlie Mac) passed away peacefully at his home on August 21, surrounded by his family. He was born in Bishopville, S.C. on May 6, 1933 to Julian Richard and Tola Davis McLendon. He graduated from Bishopville High School in 1951 where he played three sports and was voted Most Athletic. He was an Eagle Scout. He then went to Clemson University and he always said he was in the last class who had "Rat Service". He was a cheerleader while at Clemson. After two years he transferred to the University of South Carolina but was drafted into the US Army where he served two years on the Rifle Team. After his service he returned to USC and graduated in 1958. He had a multifaceted career which included accounting, mortgage broker and an entrepreneur who owned several businesses. He also worked for Beach Club Promotions where he met many rock and roll celebrities.He had a deep love for music, all types, but particularly Beach Music. He was inducted into the Living Legends Hall of Fame and always loved shagging. He was also inducted into the original Beach Boys Hall of Fame.He had many great stories that he told and kept those around him entertained. He also loved golf and played for over 50 years. He also loved his golfing buddies and all his golfing trips. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, of 63 years, Laura Ellen McCravy McLendon; and four children: Laura Lynn McLendon, Charles Davis McLendon, Jr. John Richard McLendon, and Amy McLendon Hall (Steve, deceased.) He also had four grandchildren: Gaffney Hall Brown (Todd), Mary Lucion Hall (fiancé Horace Lee Scott) John Shaw McLendon, and Julian Davis McLendon and a great grandson, Ashton Lee Brown. He is survived by his sister, June McLendon Jennings and several nieces and nephews and their families. The Celebration of Life will be held at Wise Drive Baptist Church, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with a visitation following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wise Drive Baptist Church, 2751 South Wise Drive, Sumter, SC 29150 or to the of SC, 508 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Online condolences may be sent to

