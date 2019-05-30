Charles E. Cousins CLEMSON - Mr. Cousins passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Newberry County, he was a son of the late Luther E. and Annie Pitts Cousins. He began Clemson College in 1942 but his education was interrupted by World War II. He served for three years in the US Army Air Corps as a B-24 Navigator. He returned to Clemson in 1945 and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Dairy Science. He began a distinguished career with Pet Milk Company shortly thereafter which culminated in his election to the South Carolina Dairy Science Hall of Fame. In 1948, while at the Newberry bus station, he met his future sweetheart, best friend, and wife, Juanita Feagle Cousins of Little Mountain, SC. After being wed, they settled in Columbia, became active members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and started a family. He was a dedicated father and friend. In retirement, Charlie and his late wife spent much of their time in the service of others, especially through the Meals on Wheels ministry. He is survived by two sons, Charles F. Cousins (Sharon), Thomas E. Cousins (Molly); four grandchildren, Mary Patricia Byrd (Brad), Robert Thomas Cousins, David Rainey Cousins, Zachary Wolfe Cousins; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Martin Byrd, Charles Gerald Byrd, and Jackson Joel Byrd. Charlie is also survived by two sisters-in-law Barbara Feagle and Virginia Cousins. Mr. Cousins was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years and both of his brothers, Paul and Don. Some of his last days were spent bouncing his three great grandsons on his lap, a smile on his face. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or the Heritage at Lowman, 201 Fortress Drive, White Rock, SC 29177. A memorial service will be held later this summer in Columbia, SC. Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, SC is assisting the family.

