Charles E. Veach Jr.
Charles E. Veach, Jr. COLUMBIA - Charles E. Veach, Jr., 79, of Columbia, went to his Heavenly resting place on June 23, 2020. He is survived by his partner of sixty years, Verlon "Stoney" Stone; best friend, Wayne Rogers; six nieces and his furry friend, Precious. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles E. Veach, Sr., and Vennie Turner Veach; and a brother, Bobby Veach. The family would like to thank the staff of Prisma Health Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Friends may sign the online guestbook at Southcarolinacremation.com

Published in The State on Jun. 25, 2020.
