Charles James Easler, Jr.

December 15, 1928 - October 27, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Charles James (Jim) Easler, Jr. (Lt. Col. U.S. Army, Retired) lived as he died, courageously and peacefully, at the age of 91. He died of natural causes with family by his side. A graveside burial service with honors will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC, on All Saints Day, Sunday, November 1 at 12:30 pm. Devoted son, father, grandfather, soldier, teacher, volunteer, and good friend top the long list of this most humble and exceptional man's ribbons, medals, and titles: Star of the West (The Citadel); Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, and Bronze Star (Korean War 1952-1953); Army, Air Force, and Joint Services Commendation Medals; the Meritorious Service Medal with OLC; Lt. Colonel (United States Army); Master's in Education (Furman); History Teacher, Assistant Principal, Teacher of the Year and PA Announcer for soccer, football and basketball a.k.a. "Voice of the Generals" (Wade Hampton High School); literacy and food bank volunteer (United Ministries); church youth group leader; 25-year teacher of the regular Sunday Aldersgate Class (St. Matthews United Methodist Church); and in recent years as punctual a visitor at Presbyterian Northeast in Columbia as he was a 7 p.m. Canasta player (The Waterford, Columbia).Born December 15,1928 in Florence, SC, Jim's parents were Charles James Easler of Columbia, SC and Aileene Jeanette Vaughn of Sebree, KY. Jim lived in Florence, Charleston, and Greenville as a young child, before spending most of his growing up years in Miami, FL., at his mother's insistence, Jim came back to SC to attend The Citadel, The Military College of SC, graduating with the Class of 1951. He was a Cadet officer, Drum Major of the Regimental Band, and winner of the 1950 "Star of the West Medal" awarded for "best-drilled cadet." Jim and Will kept in frequent touch with Citadel friends, especially his mates from the band. Army service included Infantry, the Counter Intelligence Corp, and the Air Defense Artillery. He had two over-seas assignments that took him away from his family: Adviser to The Saudi Arabian Air Defense School, in 1965 and 1970. But mostly, he had his young family in tow to such exotic places as Honolulu and Monterey (Defense Language Institute, Arabic); Oklahoma, El Paso, TX (twice) and Colorado Springs, CO (twice); returning South to Albany, GA, Montgomery, AL, finally retiring in Hampton, VA 1972. Married for 56 years to (and pre-deceased by) his Columbia, SC sweetheart, Willie Belle Dukes Easler of Greeleyville, SC—by the time they had settled back into civilian life in Greenville—the couple could count setting up home in 10 US cities. Jim and Will returned to South Carolina with two children: Charles James (Jaimey) Easler, III (born in Honolulu, HI) and Michael Evans Easler (born in Colorado Springs, Co). Jim is survived by Jaimey and his wife Katharine, who live near Chapel Hill, NC. And Michael, his wife Charlotte, and their children Evans and Karis, who live in Columbia, SC. Jim will be dearly missed by his family and friends, especially the friends he bonded with during the lockdown in 2020. For those able to attend this outdoor service, please know we are asking people to socially distance and wear a mask. Thank you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409, give@citadel.edu.





