Charles Edward Meng COLUMBIA Charles Edward Meng, 61, of Columbia, SC passed away July 18, 2019. Charles is survived by his daughter, Jessica Meng of Columbia; mother, Inez Meng of Columbia; sisters, Linda Bennett of Columbia and Patricia (Pat) Bouknight of Irmo, and many nieces and nephews. Charlie grew up in the Columbia area, graduating from Columbia High School in 1976 as a baseball star. As a left handed pitcher, he excelled at region and state levels. Then graduating from the University of South Carolina with a business degree, and went on to operate the family business, the "No Name Deli". The Columbia native moved on to insurance, sales, and real estate endeavors after the "No Name". He married the love of his life, Wendy Cheryl Wilson, of Columbia, and raised the late Kristen Ashleigh Smith as his own before having Jessica. The vivacious and gregarious Charlie stayed surrounded by family and friends. His greatest endeavor was raising his daughter, Jessica. They went on many trips and activities through her school years and on. They had the most special bond with irreplaceable and unconditional love that is the most cherished between a father and daughter. Charles was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis in 1999. His devoted mother cared for and stayed by his side through his suffering. He battled until the day he left this earth, but remained with such a positive outlook and absolute resilience while keeping that hilarious wit. He can finally throw that mean left hander and run all the sprints he wants, pain free. Services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Virginia Wingard Methodist Church. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the service will follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the and the . Published in The State on July 23, 2019

