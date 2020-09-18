Charles Edward Peterson, Jr. COLUMBIA - Charles Edward "Pete" Peterson, Jr., age 46, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. He was born in Laurens, South Carolina to Carolyn Peterson and the late Charles Edward Peterson, Sr. Charles grew up in Laurens, South Carolina. His story as an athlete and future in sports began on the baseball and football fields in Laurens. Pete played an integral role in championship wins for the Laurens Raiders. He caught the touchdown pass that sealed the win and earned the Raiders the 1991 state title. Pete was named to the 1992 Parade's All America High School Football Team, and played in the 1992 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The only thing that rivaled his performance on the football field was his play on the baseball field. Pete, along with his teammates, led the Raiders to a state title and #3 national ranking in 1990. Coming out of high school, he was recruited heavily for both football and baseball. In 1993, Pete was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in the Pittsburgh system for five years, and spent eight years playing independent and international ball. Pete joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012 as an amateur scout. He has remained with the organization since, later serving as Special Assistant to the Scouting Director. Pete's love for football also carried forward. He was a volunteer assistant coach at Spring Valley High School, where his son Trey is a defensive star on the varsity team. Pete shared his knowledge, skill, and love of the game with countless young athletes, colleagues, and fellow sports fans in general. He loved serving as mentor and coach to the athletes he was training at Carolina Playmakers. Helping others realize their potential and succeed, not only in sports, but in life defined Pete. He loved people and was willing to help others in any way he could. On any given day, he could be found giving hitting lessons, scouting for that next level athlete, or taking in a game on the couch with his sidekick Boscoe aka "The Boss" - Gamecocks and Cowboys were always favorites. Charles was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Karen Andrews Peterson; his children: Charles Edward "Trey" Peterson, III, T'keyah Arai "Tia" Peterson both of Columbia, South Carolina; Alexis Peterson of Greenville, South Carolina; and Keegan Kolesar of Winnipeg, Canada; his mother, Carolyn Peterson of Laurens, South Carolina; brothers: Deron Peterson (Paula) of Laurens, South Carolina, and Chris Peterson (Sara) of McKinney, Texas; his niece and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many beloved friends. He is predeceased by his father Charles Edward Peterson, Sr. Pete loved life and sharing that love with others. A celebration of his life will be held at Segra Park in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m at Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the following: Spring Valley Education Foundation Coach Peterson Memorial Fund 120 Sparkleberry Ln Columbia, SC 29229 Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com