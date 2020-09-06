1/2
Charles Edwin Davis Jr.
Charles "Chuck" Edwin Davis, Jr. CAYCE - A graveside service for Charles "Chuck" Edwin Davis, Jr., 75, of Cayce, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Conducted by The Reverend Meghan Lindsey Sweeney Cook. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be requested and social distancing observed. Chuck was born in Columbia, SC on April 13, 1945, and passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles Edwin Davis, Sr. and Katharine Wertz Davis. Chuck retired after 27 years of loyal service from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He enjoyed going to the Master Golf Tournaments every year with his father, until he passed and his son, Dewayne. He grew up in Shandon Presbyterian Church. When he and Cindy married, he joined Cayce United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. Chuck was Past President of the Columbia Eastern Lions Club. Chuck loved camping and going to the lake. He also loved playing the guitar. Surviving is his loving wife of 32 years, Cindy Warren Davis; son, Dewayne Charles Davis. And his four-legged friends, Bowzer, and Chopper, cats, Frisky, Tiger, and Curious Cat. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29250, or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC 29212
8037721231
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
