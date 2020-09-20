Charles "Chuck" Ellis IRMO - Charles "Chuck" Raymond Ellis, 86, of Irmo, South Carolina, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on September 16, 2020.Chuck was a devoted and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, and genuine friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Daphne of 60 years; sons Mark (Stephanie) Ellis and Todd (Cissy) Ellis; grandchildren Carson, Payton, and Chase Ellis, and Logan, Blake, and Graham Ellis; Sister Roberta Ellis; and extended family. Born in New Berlin, NY, Chuck attended Sherburne High School, where he excelled in sports. After serving in the US Army, Chuck moved to Washington, DC to pursue a career in law enforcement. While working at the FBI, he met and married Daphne. He then joined the Fairfax County Police Force and was awarded as one of Virginia's Most Outstanding Police Officers for his work to educate youth on the dangers of drugs. The family then moved to Greensboro, NC and eventually settled in Columbia, SC where Chuck focused on family and raising his two sons . A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.southcarolinacremation.com