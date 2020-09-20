1/1
Charles "Chuck" Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Ellis IRMO - Charles "Chuck" Raymond Ellis, 86, of Irmo, South Carolina, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on September 16, 2020.Chuck was a devoted and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, and genuine friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Daphne of 60 years; sons Mark (Stephanie) Ellis and Todd (Cissy) Ellis; grandchildren Carson, Payton, and Chase Ellis, and Logan, Blake, and Graham Ellis; Sister Roberta Ellis; and extended family. Born in New Berlin, NY, Chuck attended Sherburne High School, where he excelled in sports. After serving in the US Army, Chuck moved to Washington, DC to pursue a career in law enforcement. While working at the FBI, he met and married Daphne. He then joined the Fairfax County Police Force and was awarded as one of Virginia's Most Outstanding Police Officers for his work to educate youth on the dangers of drugs. The family then moved to Greensboro, NC and eventually settled in Columbia, SC where Chuck focused on family and raising his two sons . A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.southcarolinacremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved