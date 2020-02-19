Charles Emmett Bozard Sr.

Obituary
Charles Emmett Bozard Sr. ST. MATTHEWS - Charles Emmett Bozard Sr., 82, of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away, Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was the husband of Marie Hanberry Bozard. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Joey Bozard and Rev. Robert Fredrick officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Gethsemane Baptist Church, in the Sanctuary. He retired from SCDOT as a Right Away Agent. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 3105 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020
