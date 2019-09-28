Charles Everett Motter MURRELLS INLET - Everett Motter, 89, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 in Murrells Inlet, SC. Born in Punx-sutawney, PA, September 30, 1929, he was a son of the late Fred and Beulah Clare Motter. Mr. Motter retired from the United States Air Force (1970) after 22 years of honorable service as a civil engineer. During his career he was stationed at various locations across the US, as well as overseas tours in Thule, Greenland, Germany and England. He served a tour of duty at Ton Son Nhut AFB, Vietnam (1968-69) where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Joyce Jones Motter, daughters, Patricia West (Larry) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Susan Davis (Gary) of Surfside Beach, SC, and son, Steven Motter (Jamey) of Raleigh, NC, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and sisters, Grace Test and Joyce Freeman of Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday, September 29th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Timberlake Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake Baptist Church Building Fund, 9850 Hwy. 707 Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The full obituary may be viewed online at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 28, 2019