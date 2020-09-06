"Fred" Charles Haeflinger, Jr. GREENVILLE - Charles Frederick Haeflinger, Jr. passed away at home August 17th at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane Lewis Haeflinger. Fred was born in High Point, NC, December 11, 1933, to Lucile Anderson Haeflinger and Charles Frederick Haeflinger, Sr., where he was active in Boy Scouts and sports. However, when he was 13 his father was paralyzed from an operation on his back and his family moved to Winter Park, Florida. He loved sports, especially football, but never got to play because he needed to work when not in school. However, after graduating from Winter Park High School, he entered the Army where he did get to play football in Europe. He graduated from Basic Training, Leadership School, Officer Candidate School, Airbourne and Ranger Schools and was a platoon leader in the 82nd Airbourne Division. While serving in the Korean War he was promoted to 1st Lt. and Company Commander of a Ranger Company and his company was sent to Germany where they were stationed in the Fulda Gap. After a year and a half as an enlisted man and two years as an officer he left the army to get a BS in Accounting at Florida State University where he met the love of his life Jane. Upon graduation they were married in 1958 in Tallahassee, Florida. His career included work as an Auditor for the State of Florida, Florida Atlantic University (where he received his Master's Degree), Vassar College, University of South Carolina, Midlands Technical College Vice-President, and Converse College Vice-President. Upon retirement he and Jane formed Haeflinger Insurance Company to sell medical insurance to seniors. He was a Methodist who believed in traditional marriage and Christian beliefs and was presently a member of Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville. Fred enjoyed watching sports, gardening, reading, tennis, golf, bridge, card games, Hilton Head Island, Lawrence Welk programs, and membership and service in various clubs and organizations throughout his career. After retirement he and Jane moved to Tyron, N.C., and later to Rolling Green Village Retirement Center in Greenville, S.C, where he enjoyed the gym and various activities. In addition to his wife Jane he is survived by three children: "Chip" or Charles Frederick Haeflinger III, Grady, Alabama; Sarah Jane Tollison (Mark) Greenville, SC. And "Andy" or Lewis Anderson Haeflinger (Pilar) Huger, S.C. Four grandchildren Charles Haeflinger IV, Heidi Hatcher (Craig), Zachariah Tollison, Katie Tollison, and recently welcomed three step grandchildren Jeunessee, Alex and H.R. into the family. Six great grandchildren are Shaun, Mollie, Fable, Ender, Chris, Gabe. He is also survived by a sister Ann Barkley of Lake Mary, Florida. He was predeceased by daughter-in-law Charlene Campbell Haeflinger. He is to be buried in the VA Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida, where his mother and wife were born and raised. In lieu of flowers please donate to Meals on Wheels or Shriners' Hospital for Children. Special thanks to the VA and medical communities who have provided him with excellent care. Because of the virus there will be a celebration of life at a later date.



