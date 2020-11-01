Charles Linwood Greene
October 25, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Graveside services for SFC (RET) Charles Linwood Greene will be held 12:00 noon on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public may view Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3-6PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC.
SFC (RET) Charles Linwood Greene transitioned Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence in Columbia, SC. The youngest of seven children, he was the son of the late Marie and William Greene. Charles was a well-rounded young man who reached his full potential when he accepted the call to serve his country. Enlisting in the United States Army on June 22, 1979, Charles served with distinction until his retirement from the Infantry Division in 2006.
Surviving are his wife Sylvia Harris-Greene of the home; three sons: Ryan (Terkessa) Taylor, Sterling (Jessica) Ballard, and Quinton Ballard; three daughters: Celeste C. Greene, Veronica (Clarence) Hill, and Phyllis Ballard; two grandsons: Brandon (Nikole) Austin and Dominique (Stephanie) Hollier; three great-grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters; a mother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a host of other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com
