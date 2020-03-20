Charles Hammond "Ham" Byrd EDGEFIELD - Charles Hammond "Ham" Byrd, 68, of Martintown Rd., Edgefield, SC, husband of the late Joanne Cagle Byrd entered into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Byrd was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of the late George W. and Mays Allen Byrd. He was a retired Capt. Firefighter with the Dept. of Defense and U.S. Forest Service. Survivors include two children, Jacqueline "Sissy" Byrd Novellino, and Warren Byrd; four step-children, Patricia Knight, Mike (Teresa) Myers, Karon Mackey, and Thomas Myers; one brother, Steve (Connie) Byrd; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michelle Morgan. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shaunna Knight. Memorials may be made to General Martin W. Gary Camp, c/o Larry Smith, 168 Smith Lane, Aiken, SC 29801-9267. Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020