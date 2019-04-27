Charles Craig Hinton HOPKINS - Charles "Craig" Hinton, 52, of Hopkins, South Carolina went to be with our Lord on April 23, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1966 in Charleston, South Carolina to Charles F. and Barbara Coker Hinton. Craig was a graduate of Lower Richland High School. He worked for Richland County Clerk of Court for ten years before leaving to attend Holmes Bible College to prepare for the ministry. Craig was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Craig is survived by brother, C. Gregg (Sherri) Hinton; nephews, Micah and Matthan; a niece, Mary; his grandmother, Rev. Leona Coker; aunts and uncles and a host of loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stacey Coker Hinton. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at East Columbia PH Church, 1213 Hazelwood Road, Columbia, SC 29209 on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Reverends Hugh Ward, Ray Boone and Kevin Hinton will be officiating. Craig will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park following the funeral service. Craig loved the Lord, his family and friends. If you never met Craig, you missed meeting a true friend. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 27, 2019