Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Hyatt. View Sign

Charles Hyatt CHARLESTON - Charles "Chuck" Hyatt passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 76. Chuck was a resident of Charleston, SC, after living in Lexington, SC for over 40 years. After retiring from his career as a nuclear engineer with Westinghouse and the Savannah River Site, he and his wife Pat became (even more) avid boaters, living on their cruising trawler for months at a time on the Intracoastal Waterway. Chuck earned a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from North Carolina State University (NCSU) and a Master's of Science from Union College. Known by his family as a man of exceptional honesty and integrity (and a soft spot for animals), he was an active, dedicated member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Columbia, SC. Chuck was an accomplished and passionate tennis player. After playing the #1 singles and doubles spots for NCSU, he became a perennial top-ranked player in South Carolina. He was instrumental as a player and as a teaching pro in building widespread participation in the sport in the Midlands. His memory will be cherished by his wife of almost 54 years, Patricia Tupper Hyatt, and his daughters Tracey Hyatt Bosman of Saint Louis, MO and Sherry Hyatt of Charleston, SC, and their respective husbands, Andrew Bosman and Erdun Mustafa. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren Kerim and Zade Hyatt, who called him "Grandpa," and McKinsey and Drew Bosman, to whom he was their beloved "Poppy." He was the oldest son of the late George and Virginia Hyatt of Raleigh, NC. His brother Martin Hyatt and wife Sarah live in Charleston, SC, while brother William (Bill) Hyatt lives with his wife, Pamela, in Jupiter, FL. Family and friends are invited to share their thoughts and memories via the online guest book. Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's name to The George and Virginia Hyatt Extension Award Endowment, North Carolina State University, Gifts and Records Management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695, or on-line. Others may prefer to make a donation to First Church of Christ, Scientist in Columbia, SC. The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord Psalm 37:23

Charles Hyatt CHARLESTON - Charles "Chuck" Hyatt passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 76. Chuck was a resident of Charleston, SC, after living in Lexington, SC for over 40 years. After retiring from his career as a nuclear engineer with Westinghouse and the Savannah River Site, he and his wife Pat became (even more) avid boaters, living on their cruising trawler for months at a time on the Intracoastal Waterway. Chuck earned a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from North Carolina State University (NCSU) and a Master's of Science from Union College. Known by his family as a man of exceptional honesty and integrity (and a soft spot for animals), he was an active, dedicated member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Columbia, SC. Chuck was an accomplished and passionate tennis player. After playing the #1 singles and doubles spots for NCSU, he became a perennial top-ranked player in South Carolina. He was instrumental as a player and as a teaching pro in building widespread participation in the sport in the Midlands. His memory will be cherished by his wife of almost 54 years, Patricia Tupper Hyatt, and his daughters Tracey Hyatt Bosman of Saint Louis, MO and Sherry Hyatt of Charleston, SC, and their respective husbands, Andrew Bosman and Erdun Mustafa. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren Kerim and Zade Hyatt, who called him "Grandpa," and McKinsey and Drew Bosman, to whom he was their beloved "Poppy." He was the oldest son of the late George and Virginia Hyatt of Raleigh, NC. His brother Martin Hyatt and wife Sarah live in Charleston, SC, while brother William (Bill) Hyatt lives with his wife, Pamela, in Jupiter, FL. Family and friends are invited to share their thoughts and memories via the online guest book. Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's name to The George and Virginia Hyatt Extension Award Endowment, North Carolina State University, Gifts and Records Management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695, or on-line. Others may prefer to make a donation to First Church of Christ, Scientist in Columbia, SC. The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord Psalm 37:23 Published in The State on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close