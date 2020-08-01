Charles Johnson

Charles Ralph Johnson CHERAW - Charles Ralph Johnson 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Born in Patrick, SC he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Julia Pankey Johnson. Ralph grew up and was educated in Hartsville. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, first serving aboard the USS Fox, followed by the USS Houston. While serving, Ralph visited many ports of call. Among his favorites were Australia, Italy and Paris. He established several life-long friendships while serving. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, JoLynn Huggins Johnson, daughters Terrie (Ricky) Sheets of Bennettsville, Susan Johnson of Columbia and Robin (Mark) Vincent also of Columbia. Lovingly known as Papa he is survived by grandsons, Steve Petrick of Reston, VA, Justin (Leah) Richardson of Columbia, Cameron (Jessica) Sheets of Spring Town, TX, Kyle Vincent of Nashville, TN, all of whom he called buddy. He is also survived by granddaughter Julia Grace Vincent of Greenville, affectionately called JuJu and great grandchildren Sawyer and Farris Richardson of Columbia. Also surviving are brothers, Aubrey (Janice) Johnson of Garden City, Bob (Marie) Johnson of Clearfield, UT, and Marion (Mary) Davis of Columbia, a sister-in-law, Ellen Johnson of Lugoff, SC and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents listed above, brothers, Arthur Johnson, Clyde (Jessie) Johnson, J.H. Johnson and a sister, Betty Jean Baker. Ralph retired from Burlington Industries with 25 years of service. Upon retiring he worked weekends for Cheraw Municipal Airport and Hall Aviation. He loved flying and all things aviation. He also worked for Emsley "Dusty" Freeman of Freeman Enterprises. He loved USC Gamecock sports and was an avid supporter of his grandchildren's interests and activities. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Cheraw and his beloved Berean Sunday School Class. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to seasonal temperatures casual attire is recommended by the family. Memorials may be made to: Cheraw First Baptist, PO Box 337, Cheraw, SC 29520 or McLeod Hospice (Cheraw), 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, SC 29520. The family wishes to thank Dr. Prable Guha of Pee Dee Cardiology and extends their heartfelt gratitude to the team of caregivers of McLeod Hospice of Cheraw, Brandi, Liz, Stephanie and Layne. Our hearts are broken but we are joyful in knowing that he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please pray for God's peace to carry us through the coming days and months of sorrow as we mourn his absence from our lives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store