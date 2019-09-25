Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph Hamrick Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Woodfield Park Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Woodfield Park Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Joseph Hamrick, Sr. COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Charles Joseph Hamrick, Sr., 87, will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, September 30, 2019 at Woodfield Park Baptist Church, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Hamrick died Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Upson County, Ga., he was a son of the late William Wyatt Hamrick and Edna Torbert Hamrick. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Hamrick attended North Georgia College where he met the love of his life, Martha Elizabeth Cook, whom he was married to for 57 years until her death in August 2017. After graduating college, he went on to serve in the U.S. army. After retirement, he moved his family to South Carolina where he worked at Fort Jackson in Accounting Services for 19 years. He never met a stranger and was known for his faith in God, his love for his country and his family. Surviving are his son, Charles Joseph Hamrick, Jr. (Melinda); daughter, Sharon Elizabeth Hamrick Johnson (Calvin); grandchildren, Jacob Floyd Hamrick, Emily Caroline Hamrick, and Grace Elizabeth Johnson. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Crummie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street #150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

