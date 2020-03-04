Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph Toshach Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Joseph Toshach, Jr. COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Charles Joseph Toshach, Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 85. Charlie was born on February 28, 1934 in Savannah, GA to Charles and Nettie (Stocks) Toshach. He grew up in Guyton, GA spending lots of time in and around the Ogeechee River. He worked many years with NCR, working with computers at Camp Lejeune before they were small enough to be put in your pocket, and many more years in the home building industry at Carolina Model Homes, eventually retiring with Home Works. On December 30, 1955 he married Myrtice Louise Dean. With love they stuck by each other through thick and thin. They raised four children together, Myrtice, Charles, Edward and Sally, with camping trips on the Blue Ridge Parkway, family trips to Savannah and Guyton (making sure his family was well acquainted with the Ogeechee River). Charlie loved fishing and family gatherings. He developed an interest in photography and became extraordinarily talented, even winning a Blue Ribbon at the NC State Fair. He also developed a great talent for cooking. All of these joys he shared with family and friends, inspiring many. He was known for his quick wit and will always be remembered as the family's encyclopedia of all knowledge. Charlie was predeceased by his father, Charles and his mother Nettie and two sisters, Sally Toshach Smith and Nettie "Sissy" Toshach Harris. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Myrtice, his sister Ruth Toshach Humphries, his four children, Myrtice Louise Toshach, Charles Joseph Toshach, III, Edward Dean Toshach and wife, Leslie Daughtridge Toshach, Sally Toshach Lewis and husband Mark Lewis, two grandchildren, Esme Daughtridge Toshach and Maxwell Scott Toshach and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020, 3:00 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 578 Vernon White Rd, Winterville, NC.

Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020

