Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 Funeral service 2:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205

Charles Kenneth "Ken" Powell EASTOVER - A funeral service for Charles Kenneth Powell, 80, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Powell died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Charles Willis Powell and Gladys Ouzts Powell. He attended Clemson University where he played freshman football for the legendary Frank J. Howard and received his Bachelor's Degree, served as President of his Junior and Senior class, and was a member of Tiger Brotherhood Honor Fraternity. He then attended The University of South Carolina School of Law where he received his JD degree. Ken practiced law for 54 years, until his retirement in 2018. He was a member of the South Carolina Bar Association and served as chairman of South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission from 1977 to 1979. His political activities were instrumental in establishing the Republican Party in South Carolina. Ken was on the campaign staff of Robert E. McNair and Floyd D. Spence and also served as an aide to Barry Goldwater. In 1970, he became chairman of the Republican Party for Richland County and thereafter, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, becoming the youngest state chairman of either party at the time. In 1978, Ken was awarded Order of the Palmetto by Governor James B. Edwards. Following his political career, Ken concentrated on his children, dedicating his time to their interests and instilling in them the values and beliefs needed to be successful adults. He was a baseball coach, Cub Scout master, avid Clemson sports fan, as well as an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially quail hunting and working with bird dogs with his two boys. He will always be remembered for his supportive nature, generosity and kindness, as well as fairness and going above and beyond for family and friends. Ken also formerly served on the Board of Directors for the , a member of the Chamber of Commerce, taught Sunday school at Shandon Baptist Church, and was President of the Men's Brotherhood. He was a regular attendee of Beulah Baptist Church. A Special thank you to Daybreak Adult Care Services and the Gilmore family for all of their loving care and help over the years. Surviving are his sons, Charles "Chad" Powell (Liz) of Columbia and Matthew Powell (Lauren) of Chapin; stepdaughter, LuAnn Edens (Jay) of Bluffton; and grandchildren, Olivia Powell, Beau Powell, Charlee Powell, and Margaret Edens. Memorials may be made to , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or Michael J. Fox Foundation,

