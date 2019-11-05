Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kevin Morrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Kevin Morrison LEXINGTON, SC - Funeral services for Charles Kevin Morrison will be held 2PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1PM until the hour of service; the public may also view on Tuesday from 1-8 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Charles Kevin Morrison transitioned Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his residence in Lexington, SC. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of Charles Morrison and Margaret Hill Morrison. He was educated at Buckingham Browne and Nichols School in Cambridge, MA, and completed further studies at Northeastern University in Boston. He had over 20 successful years in the radio broadcasting industry (where he was known as "Kevin Holiday") which included: Production Director and Mid-Day On-Air Personality for WWDM Columbia, SC; Director and On-Air Personality for WQMC Sumter, SC; and Program Director and On-Air Personality for WLXC Columbia, SC. Surviving are his wife Louvenia Wilson Morrison; three sons: Chaz Johnson, Cornelius Morrison, and Matthew "Ted" Morrison; a daughter, Cherelle Morrison; four granddaughters; father, Charles Morrison; mother, Margaret Hill Morrison; brother, Dana Morrison; two sisters: Janice Gaines and Lisa Morrison-Byrd; other relatives and friends. Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019

