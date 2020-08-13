Charles L. Lovett COLUMBIA - Charles L. Lovett, born May 9, 1935, died August 10, 2020, in Columbia, SC. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Killian Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The Reverend Bryan Hunt, youth pastor of Capital City Baptist Church, will officiate. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Charles was born in the Killian Community of Richland County, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Grace Jones Lovett and Herbert Teems Lovett, Sr. Charles relocated to Lake Wateree in Fairfield County. He enjoyed many activities including farming, baseball, basketball, and fishing. Charles had a wonderful sense of humor and could brighten anyone's day. He was predeceased by his wives: Dorothy Meetze Lovett, Alice Jones Lovett, and Jeanie Lancaster Lovett. He was employed by Southern Railroad and later by E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company in Camden, South Carolina. Following his retirement from DuPont, after a 30+ year career, he was elected to the Board of Directors at DuPont Credit Union and served on the DuPont Credit Union's Credit Committee. Charles actively attended statewide and regional Credit Union conferences, including training programs pertaining to credit union management. Charles previously served as a deacon at both Killian Baptist Church and at Lake Wateree Baptist Church. He was for 50 years a member of the Ancient Free Masons where he attained the degree of Master Mason. In recognition of Charles's faithful service to Masonry, he was recognized with the Masonic Gold Emblem. Surviving are Charles and Dorothy's daughter, Miriam Alisha Lovett; stepsons, Tommy J. Lancaster, Jr. (Debbie W.) and Jason Jones; stepdaughters, Jann Jones Fisher (Phillip) and Joni Jones Smith (David); brother, Donald E. Lovett (Miriam Y.); and sister, Jacquelyn Lovett Hinson. He was predeceased by brothers, Herbert Teems Lovett, Jr. and Wayne Douglas Lovett; sisters, Clara Lovett Bartlett, Louise Lovett Kirkland, Gwendolyn Lovett Berry, and Carol Eleanor Lovett. Charles will be greatly missed by his many nephews, nieces, and extended family. Memorials may be made to Killian Baptist Church's Building Fund, 577 West Killian Road, Columbia, SC 29203. Charles's family expresses appreciation to the staff of Harmony at Columbia assisted living facility and the staff of RetireEase for the care they provided to Charles. Health and safety is of utmost importance during these difficult times. All services and visitations will have a strict social distancing and mandatory mask policy. For those who choose to attend, thank you for your extra vigilance and thinking of others when practicing safety protocols. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com