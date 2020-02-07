Charles M. Burton LEESVILLE Funeral Service for Charles Michael "Mike" Burton, 65, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel with Rev. Tony Rowell officiating. Burial will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah UMC 161 Beulah Church Rd. Gilbert, SC 29054 or . Mr. Burton passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Charles Dewitt Burton and Gloria Mixson Burton-McKay. He was a member of Beulah UMC and retired from SCDC. Surviving include his wife, Sandy Burton; sons, Robert (Jester) Burton and David Burton; granddaughter, River Lei Burton; brother, Dennis Burton; father-in-law, Jack Howard and many beloved family members. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2020