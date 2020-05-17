Charles M. Knight, Jr. "Chip" LEXINGTON, SC A memorial service for Charles M. Knight, Jr. "Chip", 54, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Radius Church of Lexington. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Mr. Knight was born March 9, 1966 in Augusta, GA and passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Martha Sprawls Blanco and Charles M. Knight, Sr. Mr. Knight grew up in North Augusta, SC, and played basketball at North Augusta Senior High School where he was known as "man beast." Upon graduation from North Augusta Senior High School, Mr. Knight went on to attend the University of South Carolina at Aiken where he played basketball for two years on the Pacers men's team. He then transferred to Winthrop University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity Organization. Mr. Knight loved his work and spent 30 years working in the wine and spirits industry. The last eight years were spent working as a Category Consultant for the Spirits Division of Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC of Columbia). When he was not working, he enjoyed watching basketball. Throughout the years, Mr. Knight was a man of many roles. He loved to coach, teach his children's Sunday School classes, play golf with friends, listen to 80s music, drink Coke Zero, and enjoyed spending Saturdays cheering on the South Carolina Gamecock Football team with his family and friends. Mr. Knight is survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, Zachary and T. J. Knight, both of Lexington, SC; sisters, Amy Daugherty (Stone) of Phoenix, AZ and Julie Anne Nikiforuk (Brad) of North Augusta, SC; nieces, Camryn Daugherty and Olivia Anne Nikiforuk; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and mother-in-law, Sue Buck. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.