Charles Frederick Williams Manning LITTLE SWITZERLAND, NC - Charles Frederick Williams Manning, "Fred," died Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born in Florence, South Carolina October 27, 1933, the middle son of Preston Cocke Manning and Virginia Wallace Williams Manning. Fred moved to Columbia at an early age and lived there until shortly after his marriage to his wife of nearly sixty years, Eugenia Weston Manning. They lived in Greenville and then Simpsonville before he retired after a successful and dedicated career with Sara Lee/PYA to Little Switzerland, North Carolina, where they spent many happy years together. Fred attended the University of the South (Sewanee), and graduated from the University of South Carolina. He was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps. He loved reading, hiking, history, the company of his dogs and, later, traveling to challenging places. He was loyal to his friends, many of whom he knew from childhood. And, of course, he loved his family especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his brother, Dr. Preston Cocke Manning, Jr. (Jane), of Staunton, Virginia, his children, Wallace Manning Cronin (Brian), of Bluffton, South Carolina, Richiedine Morrison Manning Payne (David) of Walterboro, South Carolina, Charles Frederick Williams Manning II (Karen) of Columbia, South Carolina, his grandchildren, Anne Morrison Payne of Columbia, South Carolina, John David Christopher Payne, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Margaret Blair Manning, Charles Frederick Williams Manning III and Eugenia Weston Manning, all of Columbia, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Irvine Manning (Anne), of Augusta, Georgia. A service will be held graveside at St. John's Episcopal Church Congaree, Hopkins, S.C., at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, followed by a reception in the parish house. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777, the Parkway Fire & Rescue Department, Inc., Post Office Box 188, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777, Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc., Post Office Box 308, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777, or a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

