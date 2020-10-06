Charles Michael "Charlie" Greene
July 13, 1925 - October 1, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Charles Michael "Charlie" Greene, 95, died Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Elko, SC, he was the third son of the late Frank Jesse Greene and Julia Hutto Greene.
A 1942 graduate of Williston-Elko High School, he was a US Army veteran, serving in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. Employed over the years by several automotive dealerships and auto parts supply companies, Mr. Greene retired from the SC Department of Corrections where he was the Industries warehouse manager. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, he enjoyed spending time with family, helping at the church, and being outside working in his garden and yard.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Virginia Shuler Greene; his son, Charles Michael (Deane Louise) Greene, Jr of Leesville, SC; his grandson, Matthew R. Michael; a brother, Douglas Greene; and several nieces and nephews. Debbie Webster Baxter of Oklahoma City, OK was especially close to her "Uncle Charlie". In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by four brothers, Frank J. Greene, Jr., Sims A. Greene, Joseph E. Greene, George H. Greene, and sister, Nancy Greene Webster.
The family wishes to extend its enduring gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers from Sheppard's Helping Hands (Batesburg-Leesville, SC) who assisted with at-home care, and a very special thanks to the caring team of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community's Rose Gardens memory care neighborhood where he lived the last two and a half years of his life. The Still Hopes' team was always able to put a smile on Mr. Greene's face, ensured he always had great care, and even discovered some activities that the family was not even aware of (like shooting pool). Still Hopes was truly a blessing for him and the family.
A private graveside service was held at Williston Cemetery in Williston, SC. Memorials may be sent to the Williston Cemetery Fund, PO Box 367, Williston, SC 29853 or to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Dr., Columbia, SC 29209. The family is extremely grateful for the assistance of Folk Funeral Home of Williston, SC with the arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com
.